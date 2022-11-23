Hyderabad: Theme-based park set to dot Kukatpally

GHMC is developing the Asbestos Colony Park into an Environmental Theme Park in a spread of over 3,000 square meters at an estimated cost Rs 1.90 crore.

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 11:49 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

The park depicts a classroom with carved-out benches and a board, at Papi Reddy Nagar in Kukatpally. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Themes of environment are sweeping through this park in Kukatpally in the city and transforming it from a hub of neglect to a unique and aesthetic lung space.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing the Asbestos Colony Park near Papi Reddy Nagar, into an Environmental Theme Park in a spread of over 3,000 square meters at an estimated cost Rs 1.90 crore.

Earlier, this park was in a state of neglect and had turned into a place for anti-social elements to drink and while away time. However, the civic body initiative is now metamorphosing into a pleasant leisure spot with several unique features and looks to open it for local residents by February 2023.

A portion of the park depicts a classroom dotted with carved out benches and a classroom board facing them. The benches and the board are painted with different shades of brown illustrating an open classroom set up in a village. The benches come in the shape of fruits including apple, custard apple etc. A water cascade designed as a mountain is another attraction of the park which also has walkways, a children’s play area, washrooms, among others.

Meanwhile, the GHMC is also developing a vending zone inside the park and temporary structures have also been built. “The plan is to make available tea and other snacks for visitors inside the park. This facility will be of great use to people living in Hanuman Nagar, Asbestos Colony, Papi Reddy Nagar, Pragathi Nagar and Deenabandhu Colony,” said a GHMC official.

Apart from developing a place for joggers and walkers, the civic body wants to contribute to the recreational, educational and aesthetic needs of Kukatpally through this Environmental Theme Park, the official added.

Projector Room:

The GHMC will also install here required paraphernalia to tackle the waste, a plastic shredder machine and a sanitary pad incinerator disposal machine. There are around eight schools in the vicinity of the Environmental Theme Park and the students here will be taught the functioning of these machines. A projector room will be built inside this park to educate students.