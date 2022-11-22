Want to report unhygienic food in Hyderabad? Here’s how

There have been many instances over the years when Hyderabadis spotted dead insects, cockroaches, house flies, and even rats in their dishes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Is your food ordered at a restaurant or street-side reeking of adulteration or sub-standard? There have been many instances over the years when Hyderabadis spotted dead insects, cockroaches, house flies, and even rats in their dishes. While some were quick enough to alert officials, others were forced to keep mum being unaware of how to raise a complaint.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has now made it easier by launching Food Safety on Wheels. The vehicles are equipped with the required paraphernalia to test food adulteration on the spot. They will go around the city to check the quality of the food.

Each mobile van will have an FSO, lab technician, lab assistant, and driver. These mobile labs, which can test over 50 food categories, will conduct simple tests to detect common adulterants in milk, water, edible oil, and other food items consumed daily.

If citizens find the food they are served is unhygienic, they can file a complaint at the GHMC call centre by dialling 040-21111111. Citizens can also complain of violations like non-supply of clean water, stale food, and the use of banned plastic covers to the civic body.