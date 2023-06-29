Hyderabad: Three-day exhibition IITEX-2023 draws good crowd

Some of the innovations that caught visitors' attention were a bionic arm, which performs gestures just like an original arm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Purna with his Footstep Power generation systems.

Hyderabad: The three-day maiden exhibition Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo (IITEX) – 2023 jointly hosted by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and the State government is drawing a good crowd. Several inspiring innovations that are on display engaged hundreds of visitors on Thursday.

Some of the innovations that caught visitors’ attention were a bionic arm, which performs gestures just like an original arm. Unlike the prosthetic arm (artificial ones used to replace natural ones), this voice operated innovation by VNR VJIET BTech AI & DS student David Raj is controlled by the electric signals that perform small tasks.

Ubify Technologies, an IIT Madras incubated startup, showcased Troot, an agri drone that was designed and developed to help farmers enhance overall crop health and increased productivity, sustainability and profitability.

Another innovation was a footstep power generation system by Purna, a first-year BTech Electrical student from the city. “With my innovation, we can produce power from footpaths, dancing floors, shopping malls, buses, railway stations and public parks. My product can help all these public places generate electricity, which they can store and use,” he said.

FTCCI president Anil Agarwal said the aim of the IITEX was to boost production through the use of the latest technology and innovations, in the process, boost the economy and help the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative of the Central government.

