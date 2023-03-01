Hyderabad: Woman held for theft; gold recovered

According to the police, the arrested woman has been identified as Zaheda Begum (40), a maid servant from Shahalibanda. She was involved in a similar case at Sanathnagar in 2001.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:34 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested on charges of stealing gold jewelry from her relative’s house in Bahadurpura. Gold ornaments worth Rs.1.8 lakh was recovered from her.

Police said in the second week of February, Zaheda Begum went to the house of Asma Begum, a relative in Bahadurpura, and when the latter was busy with a function, she stole jewelry from the almirah in the bedroom.

Following a tip-off, the Bahadurpura police nabbed her at Gulzar House in Charminar when she came to dispose the stolen material and recovered the jewelry from her.