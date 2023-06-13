Hyderabad: Three of a family end lives at Bowenpally

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:45 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman along with her two daughters died by suicide at their house in Bowenpally on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman Vijay Lakshmi (52) lived along with her daughters Sujanya (30) and Chandrakala (28) at a house in Bhavaninagar under Bowenpally police station limits.

Chandrakala worked with a private firm while Sujanya, who is specially-abled stayed at home. Their father Suryanarayana had passed away last year in April and since then Sujanya was working and taking care of the family needs.

On Tuesday morning, the trio was found hanging in two different rooms in their house by the local people who informed the police about it. “In a note purportedly written by one of them, it is mentioned that ‘no one is responsible for our deaths, we are ending our lives as there is no one to take care of us,” Bowenpally Inspector, K Ravi Kumar, said.

A few months ago, the trio had attempted to end their lives. However, due to timely intervention of a relative their attempt was foiled, police said.

The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary and after post mortem examination handed over the relatives. A case is registered.

