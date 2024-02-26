Hyderabad: Trail runs of three STPs to start soon

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 February 2024, 11:19 PM

The Managing Director, HMWS&SB Sudarshan Reddy on Monday visited the three STPs and directed officials to expedite the pending works

Hyderabad: The three Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), which are the last stages of construction at Fatehnagar, Khajakunta and Miyapur Patel Cheruvu, are expected to start their trial runs shortly.

After completing the trial run, the STPs will start processing sewage water diverted into those ponds. While the STP at Khajakunta will treat 20 million litres per day (MLD), the STP at Miyapur Patel Cheruvu will treat seven MLD and the one at Fatehnagar will treat more than 130 MLD.