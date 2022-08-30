Hyderabad: Three-year-old sodomised, tortured to death by mother’s paramour

Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation, the Musheerabad police have said the three-year-old boy, who was initially said to have died after a fall from a chair on July 8, was actually tortured, sexually assaulted and sodomised by his mother’s paramour before being killed.

The police on Tuesday revealed the shocking ordeal the three-year-old went through on account of his mother’s alleged extramarital affair, while announcing the arrest of M.Ravi (34), a centering worker from Nizamabad, and the child’s mother from Ramnagar.

Central Zone DCP M Rajesh Chandra said after a complaint was received from the infant’s father on July 8, saying the former had died after accidentally falling from a chair, a case was booked and investigation began. The complainant had raised no suspicion on the death.

“However, as part of the procedure, an autopsy was conducted and during the course of investigation, the complainant and other witnesses were examined. The autopsy report indicated cause of death due to multiple blunt injuries. The injuries appear to be not due to an accident,” Rajesh Chandra said.

Following a tip-off, Ravi and the infant’s mother were caught from Parsigutta and they confessed to the crime during interrogation. According to the police, the two were having an extramarital affair for the last one year. With the victim child allegedly being a stumbling block to their relationship, they decided to eliminate him, police said.

“They had planned to elope, but as they did not have enough money, they thought to harass the child’s father mentally by killing his son, make him sell the ancestral property in their native place and elope with the money,” the DCP said.

On July 8, the child’s mother took her husband to HITEC City on pretext of searching for a better job. She informed Ravi to bring the children, including the victim and his elder brother, from school and execute their plan. Ravi, after picking up them, took them home where he tortured the victim by beating, biting and sodomising him.

“He forcibly inserted a small pestle into the child’s private part. He then cleaned and changed the child’s clothes. Due to several forceful fist blows given by the suspect, the child suffered severe internal injuries which caused his death,” the DCP added.

Though the child’s mother was aware of the torture and murder, she kept quiet and pretended to be in grief.