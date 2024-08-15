| Hyderabad Three Youths Held With Hashish Oil In Nampally

Hyderabad: Three youths held with hashish oil in Nampally

According to the police, the trio procured hashish oil from drug peddlers in Araku agency in Andhra Pradesh at a lower rate and smuggled it into Hyderabad through different modes of transportation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 04:16 PM

Arrested

Hyderabad: Three youths were arrested by the excise department officials on charges of smuggling narcotic substances from Andhra Pradesh at Nampally station road here on Thursday.

Officials seized 1.5 litres of hashish oil worth Rs.8 lakh from them.

Also Read Punjagutta police arrest Nigerian national linked to drug supply chain

The arrested persons are Jaya Chander from Kukatpally, M Rajesh Kumar from Nizampet and K Chintulu from Quthbullapur.

According to the police, the trio procured hashish oil from drug peddlers in Araku agency in Andhra Pradesh at a lower rate and smuggled it into Hyderabad through different modes of transportation.

They further sold the oil at a higher rate to the consumers in Hyderabad, and made easy money.

Following a tip, the excise department officials caught the trio and seized the contraband substance from them. Two motorcycles were also seized.