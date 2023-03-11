Hyderabad: TiE Women 2023 Business Women Expo organised at Hitex

TiE Hyderabad launched the 4th Edition of the TiE Women 2023 at Business Women Expo which is currently underway at Hitex. The expo will conclude on Sunday.

Hyderabad About 36 percent of workforce in India at the middle management level is made up of women and their representation in STEM (Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics) is also considerably increasing, Executive vice president of Apollo Hospitals, Shobhana Kamineni on Saturday said.

Taking part in the launch of the 4th edition of TiE Women 2023 Business Women Expo, being organized by TiE Hyderabad at Hitex, Madhapur, Shobhana Kamineni advised women who are taking the plunge into the entrepreneurial journey must take risks. “Taking risks is integral to entrepreneurship. Women entrepreneurs should not take business as a hobby, which a lot of women tend to do. You should not be shy to have mentors,” she said.

Jennifer Larson, Consul General, U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad, who also participated in TiE Women 2023, said that such events are critical and highlighted her thoughts on Indo- US programs and initiatives for women.

The TiE summit also featured TiE Women Pitch Competition in which 10 women entrepreneurs from as many sectors pitched their ideas to investors. Over 60 women founders across India had applied for the opportunity to pitch their businesses to the panel of investors. A TiE Investor Connect – Women Special Edition was also organized to provide a platform for curated start-ups to present their business venture to top Indian PE/VC/Seed/Angel funds across the industry, press release said.

