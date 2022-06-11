Hyderabad: Tinted glass, irregular number plates to mean trouble

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: A special drive will be taken up from June 18 by the Hyderabad Traffic Police against those using tinted glass and irregular number plates on their vehicles.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A V Ranganathan said violations of tinted glass, disfigured number plates and temporary registration numbers were leading to criminal activities.

“A special drive will be taken up from June 18 onwards. Cases will be booked against those found violating MV Act rules and charge sheets will be filed in court,” he said, adding that persons who purchase new vehicles should get them registered with the Road Transport Authority and get a permanent number within one month.

“In a few instances, we found vehicle owners using the TR number for months at a stretch,” Ranganath said.