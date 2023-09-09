| Hyderabad To Witness Scattered Showers For Next Four Days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis witnessed sporadic and scattered showers on Saturday, and the city is expected to continue to see a similar weather pattern throughout the week, with light to moderate rainfall.

On Saturday evening, many parts of the city, including Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Chanda Nagar, Mehedipatnam, Madhapur, Moosapet, Shaikpet, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, and other areas, experienced brief and isolated showers of less than 10 mm, lasting for about 10-15 minutes.

According to the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, the next four days in Hyderabad will have a “generally cloudy sky. Possibility of light to moderate rains or thundershowers.

Hazy weather prevails during morning hours.” Meanwhile, a yellow alert indicating heavy rains has been issued to Telangana over the next four days.

The alert has been specially issued to the districts including Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.

Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 29.4 degree Celsius on Saturday. For the next four days, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is likely to settle at around 27-29 degree C degree Celsius while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius.