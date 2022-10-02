Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for Saddula Bathukamma on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:22 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: In view of Saddula Bathukamma celebrations at L.B. Stadium, Liberty Junction, and Upper Tank Bund, Hyderabad Traffic Police issued certain traffic restrictions in the city. The events scheduled on Monday will see traffic congestion likely from 3 pm to 9 pm.

Traffic will be stopped or diverted at the following locations:

Traffic coming from Chapel road towards BJR. Statue will be diverted at AR petrol pump towards PCR. and vehicles coming from SBI Gunfoundry towards Basheerbagh flyover will be diverted towards Chapel Road.

Motorists from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road will be diverted towards Sujatha High School and vehicles from Basheerbagh flyover will not be allowed to take the right turn at BJR Statue and will have to proceed up to SBI Gunfoundry and take the right turn towards Chapel Road.

Traffic from Old MLA Quarters towards Basheerbagh will be diverted towards Himayat Nagar Y Junction and vehicles from King Koti and Boggulakunta proceeding to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti X Roads towards Tajmahal or Eden Garden.

Traffic from Himayat Nagar Y Junction via Liberty towards Upper Tank Bunk will be diverted towards Basheerbagh flyover.

Traffic diversions near Tank Bund

Traffic coming from Secunderabad towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House-Jabbar complex- Kavadiguda – Lower Tank Bund-Katta Maisamma and Telugu Thalli flyover. Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at Old Gate Secretariat onto the Telugu thalli flyover–Kattamaisamma-Indira park-Gandhi Nagar-RTC X Road.

Traffic from Punjagutta and Raj Bavan road towards Khairatabad flyover will be diverted at Indira Gandhi Statue towards Prasads IMAX and Mint Lane and vehicles from Nallagutta junction towards Budha Bhavan will be diverted at Nallagutta X Roads towards Ranigunj and Necklace road.

Traffic coming from Himayat Nagar and Basheerbagh towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Telugu Thalli Junction-NTR Marg. Traffic coming from Musheerbad and Kavadiguda towards Upper Tank bund will be diverted at Kavadiguda X Road towards Lower Tank Bund-Kattamaisamma.

RTC bus diversions:

All inter-district RTC buses coming from Secunderabad towards MGBS will be diverted at Sweekar-Upkar Junction towards YWCA-Sangeeth-Mettuguda-Tarnaka-Nallakunta-Fever Hospital X Roads- Barkatpura-Tourist Hotel-Nimboliadda-Chaderghat-Rangmahal and MGBS.

City buses will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House-Jabbar complex-Kavadiguda X Roads- Lower Tank Bund – Kattamaisamma and on to the Telugu Thalli flyover.

Routes to avoid:

Commuters are requested to avoid Basheerbagh, Ravindra Bharati, Liberty, Tank Bund, Khairatabad, Nizam College, Telugu Thalli Junction/ Secretariat Junction, Nampally, Abids, Narayanguda, Himayat Nagar, Kavadiguda X Roads Kattamaisamma, Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj and Nallagutta areas.

Parking arrangements:

Parking is reserved for VIPs and officers at Tennis Ground, LB Stadium. Electronic and Print Media vehicles will be parked at the SCERT office near BJR Circle.

All the buses carrying invitees will go to Necklace Road behind Buddha Bhavan. Reserve parking is arranged at Nizam College Ground.