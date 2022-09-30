Governor Tamilisai to play Bathukamma in Vemulawada

File Photo (Source: Twitter). The Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is likely to participate in saddula bathukamma celebrations scheduled to be held in Vemulawada temple town on Saturday evening.

In Vemulawada, it is a tradition to celebrate saddula bathukamma on the seventh day of a nine-day-long bathukamma, a festival of flowers. Women across the state usually celebrate saddula bathukamma on the ninth day. However, women in the temple town would celebrate it on the seventh day.

Based on the request of BJP state president and local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and district president Pratapa Ramakrishna, the Governor has reportedly decided to take part in celebrations.