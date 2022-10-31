Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Tuesday in view of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Published Date - 10:12 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Shadnagar: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party members and supporters during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Shadnagar, Telangana on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The traffic police on Monday issued an advisory in view of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ rally and meetings planned at Charminar, Indira Gandhi Statue, Necklace Road between 3 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday.

The pada yatra will pass through Hussainialam, Charminar, Madina, Afzalgunj, MJ Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindra Bharathi, RBI, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Thalli, NTR Garden, Indira Gandhi Statue, IMAX Circle/Necklace Rotary, which could cause traffic congestion. The traffic police advised the citizens to use metro rail/ MMTS or ORR to reach their destinations.

Commuters are advised to avoid the following junctions between 3 pm and 9 p.m including Pathar Gatti, Rajesh Medical Hall Shahalibanda, Charminar, Madina, Puranapul, 2J Bus Stop Jiaguda, Afzalgunj T Junction, Afzalgunj Island, SJ Rotary, MJ Bridge, MJ Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Taj Island, Nampally T Junction, AR Petrol Pump, Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindra Bharathi, Basheerbagh, Liberty, LB Stadium, G.P.O, Abids, Nizam College, Hyderabad Collector Office, Narayanaguda, Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Thalli Junction, Khairatabad, Tank bund, Necklace Road, Mint compound, Ranigunj, Karbala Junction, C.T.O junction, Paradise, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Greenlands, Hyderabad Public School, Rasoolpura, Bowenpally, Balamrai and Tadbund.

The traffic coming from Aramghar Junction towards Bahadurpura is advised to take route towards Chandrayangutta, LB Nagar or towards Mehdipatnam.

The TSRTC Buses plying from Secunderabad side towards Koti should take diversion via St Ann’s School, Sangeeth cross roads , Chilkalguda cross roads, Musheerabad, RTC cross roads, Narayanguda and Koti. The RTC Buses plying from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad should avoid upper Tank Bund and take the route via Koti, Sultan Baazar, YMCA, RTC crossroads , Chilkalguda cross roads and Secunderabad.

The RTC district buses coming from Mythrivanam /Ameerpet will not be allowed towards Panjagutta and will be diverted towards Ameerpet cross roads, Matha Temple, Greenlands, HPS, Rasoolpura, C.T.O, Sangeeth cross roads, Chilkalguda crossroads, Musheerabad, RTC X Roads, Narayanguda, MGBS/Imliban.

The RTC buses coming from MGBS will not be allowed towards Afzalgunj and MJ Market and will be diverted towards Chaderghat and Malakpet. Similarly, the RTC Buses plying from Charminar to Necklace Road should avoid the junctions of Puranapul, Madina, 2J Bus Stop, Afzalgunj Island, Afzalgunj T Junction, MJ Bridge, S J Rotary, SA Bazar, MJ Market, Taj Island, T Junction Nampally, AR Petrol Pump, PCR and Ravindra Bharathi.