Picture of Rahul Gandhi holding hands with actress Poonam Kaur goes viral

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:17 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently underway in Telangana and a picture of the Congress MP walking while holding the hand of actor turned activist Poonam Kaur has gone viral on social media.

Accompanied by Akhila Bharata Padmashali Sangham members, including Venkanna Netha, the actor had participated in the yatra, which began in Dharmapur in Mahabubnagar on Saturday. During the padayatra, the sangham members and the actor raised the hardships being faced by weavers, especially due to imposition of five percent GST on handloom products by BJP government, with Gandhi.

However, what went viral was a picture of Gandhi holding the actor’s hand, with Kaur replying to some tweets that he was holding her hand after she slipped and almost fell.