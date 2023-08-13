TSPSC reschedules Group–II Exams for November 2 and 3

Following appeals made by the aspirants, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to consult the TSPSC and reschedule the Group II examinations.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Sunday rescheduled the Group – II services recruitment examinations, which will now be conducted on November 2 and 3.
Earlier, the exams were to be conducted on August 29 and 30.
Following appeals made by the aspirants, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to consult the TSPSC and reschedule the Group II examinations.
The TSPSC asked the candidates to download their hall tickets from the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ one-week prior to the examination date.