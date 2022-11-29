Hyderabad: Traffic diversions at Seethaphalmandi in view of sewerage works till Dec 11

Hyderabad traffic police will impose traffic diversions at Seethaphalmandi and Chilkalguda cross-roads in view of sewerage works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police will impose traffic diversions at Seethaphalmandi and Chilkalguda cross-roads in view of sewerage works being carried out by the HMWS&SB from November 30 to December 11.

Traffic going to Seethaphalmandi from Chilkalguda crossroads should proceed towards Alugaddabavi and take ‘U” turn at Metro Pillar No. C1139 and take diversion through Railway quarters’ road to reach Seethaphalmandi.

Also Read 18 SNDP works taken up to revamp storm-water drains in Hyderabad

The traffic police requested motorists to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and avoid the above routes from Chilkalguda to Seethaphalmandi and cooperate with them.