Water Board to have tanker-tracking app

Will act as data bank, for non-domestic trips

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 17 April 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: With a substantial increase in the number of water tankers being booked in the city this summer, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is planning to roll out an application to track the tankers. The app would not only help in monitoring the vehicles but also act as a data bank. A tender was recently posted on their website requesting proposals to design, develop, and maintain the tool which would be integrated with the existing tanker and customer applications.

HMWS&SB already has a centralised tanker request handling system, where a request is assigned to local filling stations and available tankers.

The approximate cost for this application is said to be Rs. 44.60 lakh. Along with being able to call the customer, it will also help drivers record their responses and navigate. The tracker will also work for non-domestic trips. Moreover, the app will be the go-to for customer complaints, reports on trips assigned, trip fleet time, idle time of tankers, and others.

In addition to training the drivers and staff on how to use the app, the selected agency will also make changes and add features when necessary. It will be available to relevant users under the HMWS&SB Play Store account. There are over 600 tankers that deliver water to areas all over the city.

Each vehicle undertakes four to five trips every day, according to the tender. This summer, however, the average number of trips is 6,000 and around 31,000 people book tankers. The Water Board is also expected to procure over 150 additional tankers and more filling stations are being set up in areas where there is high demand.