Hyderabad: Traffic home guard sets himself ablaze

The traffic home guard working with the Chandrayangutta traffic police station, went to the head office of Home Guard Commandant at Goshamahal to get some departmental issue resolved

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: A traffic home guard working at Chandrayangutta police station allegedly set himself ablaze at Goshamahal on Tuesday.

Ravinder working with the Chandrayangutta traffic police station, went to the head office of Home Guard Commandant at Goshamahal to get some departmental issue resolved.

Around evening he stood in front of the office and immolated himself. The policemen rushed to his rescue and after dousing the fire shifted him to Osmania General Hospital.

The police are investigating.