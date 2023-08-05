Hyderabad: Home guard’s family receives compensation

Present to extend their support were Abhilasha Bisht, Additional Director General Welfare and Amber Kishore Jha, IPS, DIG Home Guards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:46 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

DGP Telangana, Anjani Kumar, IPS, handed over a Rs30 Lakhs cheque to M Uma Devi, spouse of Late Majji Govinda Rao, Home Guard -9600

Hyderabad: In a compassionate gesture, the Director General of Police (DGP), Anjani Kumar on Saturday handed over a cheque worth Rs 30 lakh to M Uma Devi, the spouse of late Majji Govinda Rao, Home Guard-9600 of Telangana, as compensation, after his demise in an accident that took place on May 4, 2023, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar said, “We know that nothing can compensate for the loss of a loved one. We are, however, committed to helping the family financially through an appropriate financial package. The salary account tie-up with HDFC Bank facilitates this.”

The compensation was made possible by the salary account package tie-up with HDFC Bank, which was represented by Tarun Chaudhary, Branch Banking Head, Jose Stephen, Zonal Head, Rajeev Kumar, Zonal Head and K Satyanarayana Rao, Area Head.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and express our gratitude to HDFC for their support during these trying times, senior police officials said.