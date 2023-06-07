| Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions Near Nampally In View Of Fish Prasadam From Thursday To Saturday

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions near Nampally in view of Fish Prasadam from Thursday to Saturday

Hyderabad Traffic Police announced traffic restrictions in connection with the distribution of Fish Prasadam at Numaish grounds, Nampally, from Thursday 6 pm to Saturday midnight

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police announced traffic restrictions in connection with the distribution of Fish Prasadam at Numaish grounds, Nampally, from Thursday 6 pm to Saturday midnight.

The traffic coming from M J Market towards exhibition grounds will be diverted towards GPO Abids -Nampally Station road on need basis. Traffic from MJ Bridge and Begum Bazar Chathri towards Nampally will be diverted at Alaska towards Darusalam, Ek Minar etc., on need basis. Vehicles from the PCR Junction towards Nampally will be diverted at A R Petrol Pump towards BJR Statue on need basis.

Those coming from Nampally side on four wheelers should park their vehicles at Gruha Kalpa, Gagan Vihar and Chandra Vihar and proceed on foot towards Ajanta Gate/Gate No.2 Exhibition Ground for fish prasadam. Those coming in four wheelers from M.J Market should park their vehicles at M.A.M. Girls Junior College, besides Board of Intermediate Education, Nampally.

People coming from M.J Market in buses/vans should alight at Gandhi Bhavan Bus Stop and the buses/vans coming from Nampally shall alight at Gruha Kalpa Bus Stop and proceed on foot towards Ajanta Gate/Gate No.2 Exhibition Ground for fish prasadam.

Those coming from M.J Market on two wheelers shall park their vehicles at Bheemrao Bada parking area. Two wheelers from Nampally should park the vehicles at left side of the main road / earmarked for two wheelers in between Gruha Kalpa to BJP Office.