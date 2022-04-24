Hyderabad: Trouble at Prism Pub over cigarette smoking issue

Published Date - 09:11 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Hyderabad: Smoking a cigarette at a city pub ended up in a brawl and booking of cases by the police.

The Gachibowli police booked two cases following a quarrel that started allegedly over smoking of cigarette at Prism Pub on Saturday night.

According to the police, a customer Nanda Kishore, went to the pub in the night along with his friends and was reportedly smoking in the premises. “After a few customers objected to smoking in the pub, the security personnel tried to evict them when trouble broke out. Both of them are alleging that they were attacked by their rivals,” said Gachibowli Inspector, G Suresh.

Nanda as well as the security incharge Sadan filed complaints against each other and action is being initiated, he added.

