Hyderabad: TSDCA raids Tranaka medical store, seizes expired and sample drugs

During the raid, the DCA seized six varieties of expired drugs, and one institutional supply drug with a total worth of Rs. 55,000.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 05:09 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (TSDCA) raided retail outlet Kandar Medicals within the premises of Kandar Diabetic Centre in Tarnaka, Hyderabad and seized illegally stocked physician’s samples and expired drugs worth Rs 55, 000.

Based on credible information, officials from TSDCA conducted raid on Monday at Kandar medicals to seize physician’s samples, which are manufactured by pharmaceutical companies for distribution to doctors to be given to their own patients as free samples and are not intended for sale, and expired drugs.

During the raid, the DCA seized six varieties of expired drugs, and one institutional supply drug with a total worth of Rs. 55,000.

Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate legal action will be taken against all offenders in accordance with the law, DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy.

General public can also report suspected manufacturing activity related to drugs, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, in residential, commercial, or industrial areas, as well as any other complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines, to TSDCA Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm on all working days.