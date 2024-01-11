Hyderabad: Two arrested for involvement in murder

Hyderabad police seized a knife, a motorcycle and a mobile phone from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 06:30 PM

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a fruit vendor at Kalapather were arrested by the police on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as Shaik Mahmood alias Dabla (40), of Vattepally and Mohd Waseem (22) Madina colony Falaknuma. The police seized a knife, a motorcycle and a mobile phone from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) P Sai Chaitanya said Mahmood had lent Rs. 3,000 to the victim Afroz, three months ago, and demanded the amount be returned as promised earlier.

“Afroz did not return the money which annoyed Mahmood. Further Mahmood came to know that Afroz was spreading rumours against him in public. On Friday night, Mahmood with the help of Waseem killed Afroz at Tadban cross roads,” said the DCP.

Mahmood is a listed offender and involved in six cases earlier. He is a rowdy sheeter of Falaknuma police station.