Hyderabad: Two bike offenders held, 17 bikes recovered

Two brothers who were allegedly involved in bike theft cases were arrested by the Raidurgam police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two brothers who were allegedly involved in bike theft cases were arrested by the Raidurgam police on Tuesday. The police recovered 16 Bajaj Pulsar bikes and an Activa from them.

The arrested persons were Chakali Naveen (25) and Chakali Praveen (22), both residents of Tolichowki.

Also Read Raidurgam road rage case: Cops say driver was not drunk

According to the police, the brothers previously worked with a vehicle finance company and had collected the data of vehicle owners who had not repaid the loans.

“Both of them would go to the house of the vehicle owner and take away the vehicle. The owners would assume that the vehicle recovery agents had taken away the vehicle due to non-payment of loan. In six cases the owner did not lodge any police complaint,” DCP Madhapur, K Shilpavalli, said.

After stealing the vehicles, the brothers prepared NOCs and were looking for buyers. Both of them were caught during vehicle checking at Raidurgam police station.