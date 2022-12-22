Raidurgam road rage case: Cops say driver was not drunk

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:08 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police on Thursday said Rajasimha Reddy, the suspect in the murder and attempt to murder case of a couple reported earlier this week was not driving under the influence of alcohol.

In a fit of rage shortly after an argument and with intent to hurt them, he ran into the couple’s bike, police said.

The suspect, a resident of Jubilee Hills was identified with the help of the surveillance cameras at the spot. He was taken into custody and the car involved in the accident was seized and shifted to the police station.

“We have booked him for murder and attempt to murder and investigating. He was tested for drunk driving, but the result came negative. He was not driving under the influence of alcohol,” said an official.

On Sunday night, Rajasimha Reddy drove the car in a rash and negligent manner allegedly through a water logged spot near Durgam Cheruvu with the water splashing on Mariya Meer (25) and her husband Syed Saifuddin, who were on a bike.

Rajasimha and the Syed Saifuddin had an argument over it, after which the former hit their bike with the car from behind.

The injured were rushed to hospital where Mariya died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night. Saifuddin is critical.