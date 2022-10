Hyderabad: Two children left home over parents’ frequent fighting

Hyderabad: Two children have left their house allegedly upset over their parents’ frequent fighting at Miyapur.

The siblings, both in their early teens and students of a private school reportedly often saw their parents fighting over trivial issues.

Police said the fights between the couple could have caused the children leave the home.

The Miyapur police are investigating.