Hyderabad is the fastest developing city in India: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:32 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The rapid expansion of Hyderabad demands appropriate infrastructure to be put in place and the State government is going ahead with a strategic approach to ensure the coming generations do not face any hardships, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said.

Inaugurating the 990-metre six-lane bi-direction flyover at Nagole constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said Hyderabad was the fastest developing city in the country and the effort was to have infrastructure that matched the rapid growth for future citizens. In this direction, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had formulated the SRDP way back in 2015, he said.

The Nagole flyover has been built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with Rs 143.58 crore to address traffic issues and cut down on travel time between LB Nagar and Uppal.

Rama Rao said the city was undergoing a major metamorphosis with 47 projects proposed in SRDP Phase I with Rs.8,052.92 crore and 12 more projects in SRDP Phase II. Of the 47 projects in the Phase-I, 31 facilities that include 15 flyovers, five under-passes, seven RoBs/RuBs apart from a cable stayed bridge have been completed. “The works on other projects are in different stages of completion,” he said.

Minister Ch Mallareddy, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy, and others participated in the inaugural ceremony.