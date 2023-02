Hyderabad: Two children suffer injuries in stray dog attack at Borabanda

A stray dog attacked two children at Borabanda in S R Nagar on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:24 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A stray dog attacked two children at Borabanda in S R Nagar on Monday. According to reports, the children Aayan (8) and Fatima (5) were playing near their house when two stray dogs attacked and bite them.

Both the children sustained bite injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment. The GHMC officials were informed about the incident by the local people.

