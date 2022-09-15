Hyderabad: Two held in Babu Khan murder

Hyderabad: The police took into custody two persons who allegedly murdered rowdy sheeter Munawar Khan alias Babu Khan at Hassanagar road on Wednesday night.

The two persons, one of whom is a relative of Khan, had previous enmity with him over several issues, police said, adding that the suspect also felt Khan was harassing his wife and her relatives frequently.

“Khan had two wives amd was not on good terms with relatives of his second wife for a while. It led to some differences between the suspect, who is the uncle of his second wife. Those resulted in the murder,” police said, adding that efforts were on to nab some more suspects in the case.