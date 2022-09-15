Minor girl kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:06 AM, Thu - 15 September 22

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Dabeerpura, was allegedly kidnapped and taken away in a car by two persons Nayeemuddin Ahmed (26) and Syed Ravish (20) to a lodge.

Hyderabad: A minor girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted at a lodge in the city by two persons.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Dabeerpura, was allegedly kidnapped and taken away in a car by two persons Nayeemuddin Ahmed (26) and Syed Ravish (20) to a lodge.

Afterwards the two suspects allegedly drugged her and sexually assaulted her. They then left her there and fled. The family of the victim approached the police after she informed about the sexual assault. A case was booked and two persons were taken into custody while the victim was sent to the Bharosa Centre. The police are investigating.