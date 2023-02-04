Hyderabad: Two killed, 13 injured as DCM van overturns

The condition of two of the injured is critical, the police said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 AM, Sat - 4 February 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and about 13 others injured when a DCM van carrying labourers overturned at Dundigal road on Friday night.

The incident happened around midnight near HP petrol pump located on the road near Gandimaissama.

Police suspect the driver lost control over the vehicle resulting in the incident.

The police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary while the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.