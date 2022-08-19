Watch: Drunk man attacks cops during drunk driving check at Dundigal

09:52 AM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: A man who was in an inebriated condition attacked traffic police personnel who were conducting a drunk driving check at Dundigal.

In a video shared on social media, the man is seen pushing the cops and throwing big stones on them while abusing them in full public view.

On information, the Dundigal police reached the spot and after much efforts managed to overpower him. He was shifted to the Dundigal police station and a case was booked against him.

Traffic police officials said the man got angry when he was caught during drunk driving checking and started attacking the traffic police team.