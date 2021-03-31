Hyderabad: Two motorcycles torched in Rein Bazaar

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: An unidentified person set ablaze two motorcycles parked outside a house in Amannagar under Rein Bazaar police station limits on Monday night.

Mohd Haji, a resident of Amannagar who works as a salesman had parked his vehicle and went inside the house when around 3.30 am, an unknown person set ablaze the vehicle. A little away from the spot, another bike belonging to a videographer was also set ablaze suspected by the same person.

On information, the Rein Bazaar police reached the spot and took up investigation. The police are identifying the footage of the surveillance cameras installed in the area to identify the suspect and initiate action.