Fire accident in Bhongir police station; 15 seized motorcycles damaged

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: About 15 motorcycles, which were seized in connection with different cases, were damaged in a fire accident on the premises of Bhongir Town police station in the district on Sunday evening.

The motor cycles, parked in an open place on the rear side of the police station, were caught on fire, engulfing the police station in thick smoke. The incident created panic among the residents of the surrounding areas.

As the fire station was also located beside the police station, the fire fighting machines were rushed to the place within seconds and doused the fire without causing much damage. The police took up an investigation to ascertain the cause of fire.

