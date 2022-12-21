Hyderabad: Two phone snatchers arrested by Saidabad police

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in mobile phone snatching cases and recovered property worth Rs. 3.50 lakh from them.

The arrested persons are Amuri Vasu (19) and Nethali Sai Kumar alias Sai (19), both residents of LB Nagar. “The duo moved around on a bike and searched for pedestrians having a mobile phone. They moved close to the victim and sped away after snatching the mobile,” said Saidabad Inspector, K Subbarami Reddy.

The police caught the offenders after analysing the feed of the closed circuit cameras network installed near Shiva Ganga theatre where the gang had targeted a trader a few days ago.

The police recovered six cell phones and seized an auto-rickshaw and a two wheeler from them.