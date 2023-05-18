Hyderabad: Two property offenders absconding for 29 years arrested in AP

Kavadi Ravi alias Eakala Pedda Ravi was involved in a dacoity case reported at Chegunta police station and another case at RC Puram police station in 1990 were arrested by CID officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Two interstate property offenders who were absconding for last 29 years were arrested by the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) sleuths, on Thursday.

Kavadi Ravi alias Eakala Pedda Ravi was involved in a dacoity case reported at Chegunta police station and another case at RC Puram police station in 1990. The other person Mekala Katamaiah was involved in a property offence in RC Puram reported in 1990. However, both were absconding since the cases were registered and three non-bailable warrants were pending against them.

A special team of the Crime Investigation Department arrested them from Chigurumanapeta, Dhone police station limits of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh. The team was head by G. Murali Kumar, Inspector of Police.

Also Read Telangana CID to soon train officers of clues teams