Telangana CID to soon train officers of clues teams

Telangana CID will soon train officers of clues teams being formed for five newly created zones in Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department will soon train officers of clues teams being formed for five newly created zones in Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Cyberabad and also for Mulugu district in finger print collections and preservation techniques.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Additional DG CID, said recently the government issued orders for creation of new zones – Maheshwaram in Rachakonda, South West & South East zones in Hyderabad and Rajendranagar and Medchal zones in Cyberabad.

“In all the five zones in the city and Mulugu district we will have clues teams which would include a finger print bureau officer. The officials will be trained in by experts to assist in collection of scientific evidence for two weeks,” he said.

Meanwhile Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar held a video conference with finger print bureau officers of 41 units in Telangana State. He appreciated the good work of the finger print bureaus working under the supervision of the Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat. He said five of the best units in the State will be presented awards for good performance.

The DGP said the finger print experts help in detection of property offences, identification of unidentified bodies and verifying the finger prints of suspects.

Also Read Telangana CID nab man evading arrest in cheating case for 18 years