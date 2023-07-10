Hyderabad: Two property offenders arrested, 25 tolas of gold recovered

The police recovered 25 tolas of gold, silver articles, auto rickshaw and a motorcycle from two property offenders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two property offenders involved in several burglaries reported in Medipally were arrested by the police on Monday. The police recovered 25 tolas of gold, silver articles, auto rickshaw and a motorcycle from them.

The arrested persons were Rapolu Krishna (19) and Sampangi Sambaiah (37), both residents of Amrutha colony in Uppal.

According to the police, Krishna and Sambaiah identified locked houses. Then, the duo would break the door locks of such houses with small tools to gain entry and later decamp with property.

Following an investigation into a burglary reported in Medipally, the police caught them. On interrogation, the duo admitted to their involvement in seven offences.

