Hyderabad: Two teenagers found hanging from ceiling fan, love failure suspected

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:41 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: Two teenagers, one a minor girl, were found hanging at Netaji Nagar in Mailardevpally of Ranga Reddy here on Thursday. They are suspected to be lovers and to have died by suicide as elders did not approve their relationship, police said.

The two, both in their late teens from the same neighbourhood, were in love for the last one year and had decided to get married. However, it is learned that their families objected to their marriage and the two were upset over this. They hanged from one ceiling fan in the youngster’s house.

The Mailardevpally police booked a case and investigation is on.