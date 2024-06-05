| Hyderabad Two Year Old Child Killed Four Injured As Boulder Falls On House In Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: Two-year-old child killed, four injured as boulder falls on house in Dhoolpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 09:21 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A two-year-old boy died, and four other persons were injured when a big boulder fell on a house at Allah Banda in Dhoolpet on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the family of Shaukat Ali, (40) a native of Bihar, stayed at an asbestos roofed house at Allah Banda. On Tuesday a little past midnight, the family was asleep in the house a big boulder from the adjacent small hill fell on the roof and landed in the house.

Farhaan, two-years-old who was sleeping in the house got crushed under the boulder and died on the spot while Shaukat, his wife Tanzeer Begum and sons Aayan and Rahath Ali sustained injuries.

On information, the Mangalhat police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital while the body of Farhaan was shifted to OGH mortuary where a postmortem examination was conducted on Wednesday.

The police registered a case and are investigating.