Hyderabad: Udai Omni Hospitals organises workshop on basic life support skills

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad: A hands-on workshop on Basic Life Support (BLS) skills to ambulance drivers, technicians and other first responders was organised by Udai Omni Hospital, Nampally on Sunday.

The workshop was conducted by Dr. Raghava Dutt Mulukutla, Director and Chief of Spine Surgery, Udai Omni Hospitals, in collaboration with Indian Orthopedic Association (IOA). It focused on equipping life-saving skills to professionals who first come in contact with patients needing emergency care and included live demonstration on how to give first aid to road accident victims or those suffering from choking or even a heart attack.

The workshop was aimed at training general public with skills to save lives. The ambulance drivers, technicians and other first responders were trained by the expert orthopaedics and emergency and casualty specialists from the hospital, a press release said.