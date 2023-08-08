Mahabubabad: One killed after ambulance carrying body crashes into culvert

A 40-year-old man died on the spot when the ambulance, in which he was taking the body of his brother-in-law, crashed into a culvert in the wee hours of Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Mahabubabad: A 40-year-old man died on the spot when the ambulance, in which he was taking the body of his brother-in-law, crashed into a culvert in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Maddi Saraiah, a contract employee at a factory located in Sarapaka of Bhadrachalam, was travelling with the body of his brother-in-law Gajji Sampath (30), a native of Islapur village of Bayyaram, who had succumbed to jaundice at a private hospital in Hyderabad. However, on the way to their village, the ambulance went out of control and crashed into a culvert, killing Saraiah on the spot and injuring two others. The injured, Saraiah’s relative Gajji Anjaiah, and the ambulance driver, were shifted to a hospital in Khammam.

Saraiah is survived by his wife and three daughters.