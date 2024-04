| Hyderabad Unidentified Man Dies On Spot After Being Attacked With Knives

Hyderabad: Unidentified man dies on spot after being attacked with knives

The victim, who is a 30-year-old man, was attacked by some persons with knives leading to serious injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 11:06 AM

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man was murdered allegedly by unidentified persona at Bahadurpura on Wednesday morning.

The victim who is yet to be identified was attacked by some persons with knives leading to serious injuries. He died on the spot.

On information, the Bahadurpura police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to OGH.

More details awaited