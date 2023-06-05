Hyderabad: Unidentified persons kill elderly women, decamp with jewellery

Unidentified persons murdered an elderly woman and decamped with her jewellery at Thorrur, Hayathnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons murdered an elderly woman and decamped with her jewellery at Thorrur, Hayathnagar in the early hours of Monday.

Police said the victim Sathamma (78), was sleeping alone when the assailants managed to enter her house and strangulating her to death. Later, they decamped with her jewellery.

On receiving information, the Hayathnagar police reached the spot and took up investigation. A case of murder for gain was booked and police suspect that this was the work of robbery gang.