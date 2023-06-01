Hyderabad: Engineering student death in Hayathnagar suspects to be suicide, says Police

Hyderabad: The engineering student Rajesh, whose body was found at an isolated place in a decomposed state at Hayathnagar on Monday morning, is suspected to have committed suicide, the police said.

The naked body of Rajesh (25), a native of Mulugu district who was staying at a hostel at Chaitanyapuri, was found at an isolated place in Kuntloor, Hayathnagar on May 29. Initially, the police suspected it to be a case of murder out of sexual jealousy.

“The preliminary autopsy report states there are no internal or external injuries on the body. The doctors have opined that Rajesh had consumed poison leading to his death,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan.

The engineering student was allegedly into an extramarital affair with a woman teacher aged around 45 years. “A year ago, Rajesh by mistake dialled the phone number of the woman and since then, they began chatting constantly. Over a period of time both of them got into a physical relationship,” said the Commissioner.

On May 24, the woman had consumed a poisonous substance and was rushed to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. “Both Rajesh and the woman had purchased a bottle of pesticide from a shop prior to the woman consuming it. She had later consumed it at her house and we suspect on coming to know about her death, Rajesh also consumed some poisonous substance and died,” said Chauhan.

However, the police are still continuing to investigate the murder angle as Rajesh’s family raised doubts over his death. “So far we know the woman’s son and daughter caught hold of Rajesh when he visited their house after the woman had consumed poison. The deceased woman’s son reprimanded and slapped Rajesh after coming to know he was chatting with his mother on WhatsApp,” the police said.

The police had examined the feed of surveillance cameras in and around Hayathnagar and found that on May 24, a day before the woman consumed pesticide, she was moving along with Rajesh.