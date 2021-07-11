Hyderabad: Unidentified persons slit man’s throat at Chandanagar

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons attacked a man and slit his throat on a link road at Serlingampally in Chandanagar here on Friday late night. A previous enmity is suspected to have led to the attack, police said.

According to the police, Vijay Kumar (30), a resident of Papireddy Colony in Chandanagar who was on his way home was caught by three men, who came in an auto-rickshaw near a secluded spot around 10 pm.

“They attacked him with liquor bottles on his head and slit his throat. As he started shouting for help, the attackers left him and fled. Those passing by noticed him and rushed him to the hospital,” said Chandanagar Inspector K Kastro Reddy.

Vijay Kumar’s condition is said to be critical. The Chandanagar police are investigating and footage from the surveillance cameras are being examined.

