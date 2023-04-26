Hyderabad: Uppal Skywalk ready for inauguration

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:31 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: The Uppal Skywalk built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with a cost of Rs 25 crore is ready for inauguration. Around 1,000 tons of steel has been used to build the pedestrian-friendly facility that has six entry and exit points.

The Metro station towards Nagole Road, Ramanthapur Road, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) theme park, the Warangal bus stop near the GHMC office, the Uppal Police Station and the road opposite to Uppal Electrical substation are the hop-on stations.

The HMDA in a press release said that the skywalk has been designed keeping in view the needs of the coming generations and it was proposed on the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao.