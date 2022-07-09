Hyderabad: Upset over child’s health, woman ends life in Rajendranagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Upset over not being able to provide better treatment to her critically ill daughter due to financial problems, a woman died, allegedly by suicide, in her house at Attapur in Rajendranagar on Friday.

The woman, K.Pooja (30), a native of Zaheerabad lived with her husband Aravind, a private employee and their one-year-old daughter. Police said Pooja was upset over critical illness of her daughter and increasing medical expenses. Though the child was being treated, there was no improvement in her health condition. The couple was trying hard to pool in money to provide better treatment to her.

Pooja is suspected to have hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the bedroom. The Rajendranagar police are investigating.