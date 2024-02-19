Hyderabad: Upset with paramour, married woman ends life

Girish and Shivali (32), a couple from Karnataka were staying in a rented apartment with their two children 11-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl at Himayathnagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 06:58 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Upset over an argument with her paramour, a married woman died by suicide in her house in Himayathnagar on Saturday.

According to the police, due to quarrel between the couple, two have been living separately for several years. Shivali was working as an event manager.

About two-years ago, Shivali met Mohd Khalid (38), a realtor from Ramkote at a pub in Begumpet and became friends. The acquaintance led to an extra-marital affair between the two and Khalid helped Shivali when the latter was in financial trouble.

He frequently came to Shivali’s house and during this allegedly he started eyeing her daughter and even misbehaved with her in the absence of her mother. On learning about it from her daughter, Shivali confronted Khalid and the duo had argued over it many times.

Deeply upset by these circumstances, Shivali is believed to have died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in the house while the children were playing outside on Saturday evening.

The Narayanaguda police who were investigating the case initially thought she died due to financial problems.

However, with the information given by her family, when the police investigated further, it was found that her suicide was due to failed extra-marital affair, and Khalid was detained and interrogated, and the facts came to light.